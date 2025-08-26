Lakers Rumors: Insider Explains Why LeBron James Won't Get Traded This Season
For the first time in his Hall of Fame career, there are serious rumors that LeBron James might ask for a trade in Year 23. He doesn't seem to be very happy with the Los Angeles Lakers and how they have operated in the last few months.
James has always opted to take free agency as the avenue to switch teams when he wanted to change his situation. It's some part of his legacy that he is proud of.
Los Angeles thinks that they have a team that is good enough to compete for a championship with James on the roster. That's one reason why an NBA insider doesn't believe that James will be traded.
NBA insider believes Lakers' LeBron James will stay in Los Angeles
ESPN's Tim McMahon doesn't think that James is going to be traded from the Lakers at some point this season. He believes he will honor his contract.
"It has been radio silent since James, via his agent Rich Paul, attempted to rattle the Lakers' cages immediately after exercising his $52.6 million player option for this season. The all-time leading scorer and his camp understand just how complicated a trade involving him -- at his age, making that much money, with the contractual right to veto any deal -- would be."
James understands that this roster with him and Luka Doncic gives the Lakers a good chance of being a top-three team in the Western Conference for the second year in a row.
The Lakers are preparing to play this entire season with LeBron James on the roster
Los Angeles is ready to give James one more push for a championship. The next couple of seasons will be the best chance that James has to win a championship since they won it in 2020 in the bubble.
James is still one of the ten best players in the NBA, as he was voted Second-Team All-NBA last season. He can still help the Lakers perform at the highest level.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
