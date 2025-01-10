Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Expected to Continue Trade Conversations About East Center
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for some more help as the trade deadline gets closer. They have already made a trade, trading for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Milton has already fallen to the fringes of the rotation, although Finney-Smith has helped defensively.
That doesn't mean that's all of the work that the Lakers need to do. They understand that they have more needs on the roster. As long as LeBron James is on the roster, the Lakers have to show that they are trying to compete for championships. This year is no different.
One of the biggest needs for Los Angeles is at the center spot. They need someone who can come in and either help off the bench or star next to Anthony Davis. Davis is playing great as the starting center right now, putting up 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game.
If the Lakers decide to bring a center in to help with the bench, they have their eyes on one Eastern Conference center. That center is Day'Ron Sharpe. Sharpe plays for Brooklyn, and the Lakers inquired about him in the Finney-Smith trade. According to ClutchPoints, Brooklyn responded by saying that adding Sharpe into that would cost more draft compensation.
It sounds like the Lakers will keep discussing a trade to get Sharpe. Sharpe is a good player off the bench who plays really hard. This season, he is averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, he's only played 15 games this season. He needs to stay healthy.
Sharpe would give the Lakers shot-blocking off the bench as well. Right now, Los Angeles doesn't have that once Davis sits on the bench. They need someone who can come out and help the defense stay at a high level. If the Lakers do make a trade for Sharpe, it probably won't be the only move they make.
Offensively, the Lakers still need some help. That's especially true at the guard position with D'Angelo Russell no longer with the team. They need more help with playmaking because they can't rely on James to do everything for the team at his advanced age.
It would be surprising to fans if the Lakers didn't make at least one move at the trade deadline. Sharpe would be aa good start, but they need a guard who can make plays for others as well.
More Lakers news: Derek Fisher Reveals Kobe Bryant Prioritized Celtics Revenge Over Passing Shaq in Rings
Derek Fisher Reveals New Take on Iconic Buzzer Beater From 2004 Playoffs