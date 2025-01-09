Derek Fisher Reveals Kobe Bryant Prioritized Celtics Revenge Over Passing Shaq in Rings
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant franchises in the early 2000s. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the roster, they were one of the best teams in the NBA, winning multiple titles. They had a three-peat from 2000-2002.
After the 2004 season, which saw the Lakers get swept in the Finals by the Detroit Pistons, O'Neal decided he wanted out.
He headed to Miami and ended up winning a ring fairly quickly in 2006. Bryant never forgot that and wanted to finish his career with more rings than him.
According to one of his former teammates, he wanted to see the Celtics suffer more than he wanted to beat O'Neal.
Derek Fisher appeared on the Podcast P with Paul George and explained that Bryant wanted revenge on the Celtics more than he did against O'Neal.
"I’m not stupid. I knew that was a significant part of what was driving him. I knew that wasn’t the only thing driving him. Part of it in ’09 was also the loss to the Celtics in ’08. By the time we got back together to start training camp in ’08 going into ’09, it’s hard to describe, bro, how… you know those stories of how magic and Larry Bird talked about how they used to each wake up the next morning and get to read the paper and see which one did what, and then they had to go out the next night like… that’s how much we were paying attention to what the Boston Cels were doing. We were obsessed with the Celtics… like bro; they got us in ’08, cool, enjoy your title, but that will never happen again."
Bryant was one of the most vengeful players in the NBA in his 20-career history. It's part of what made Lakers fans so fond of him. He played with an anger that allowed him to win five NBA Championships. The Lakers have only won one title since he retired.
Los Angeles loved watching Bryant and O'Neal play together. It was a lot of fun for the city and for the NBA fans all across the country.
Fisher played a part in those championships as well, hitting some big shots. It wasn't just Kobe and Shaq in those years, even though that's how everyone likes to remember it.
Bryant and Pau Gasol were the ones who took down the Celtics in 2009 to get that ring. He wanted revenge from 2008 after losing that NBA Finals. He got it, just like he always did.
