Lakers Rumors: Trade Talks For $22M Star Forward Haven't Gained Much Traction
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking around the NBA to improve their roster. They still have some areas of weakness that they would like to improve.
Most of the improvement needs to come at the guard or center spot. They could use a starting guard who can be a playmaker for the rest of the guys in the starting lineup.
At center, they could use a backup who can help provide some shot-blocking when Anthony Davis goes to the bench. They could use someone who can rebound and play some defense.
Los Angeles has had talks with multiple other teams about players at those two positions. There have also been some other conversations that haven't gotten as much traction.
One of those conversations has been with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers already made a trade with the Nets, sending D'Angelo Russell to Brooklyn in a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, talks have stalled about the Lakers possibly acquiring Cameron Johnson from the Nets.
Adding Johnson would be a somewhat odd acquisition for the Lakers. He's a wing who wouldn't have a spot in the starting lineup, unless they moved Rui Hachimura to the bench,.
LeBron James is the starter at power forward, so you know he's not going to the bench. Perhaps they wanted to bring him in so Johnson could be the sixth man?
With how the contracts are situated, Hachimura would likely have to be in a trade for Johnson. There's a possibility that they view Johnson as an improvement over Hachimura.
It doesn't seem like Los Angeles will be making another deal with the Nets. They will be looking elsewhere for some players who make more sense than Johnson does.
The trade deadline is in a couple of weeks, so the Lakers still have some time to make a deal. They have to figure out the best possible price to bring in some good players.
It does seem that the Lakers will likely wait until closer to the deadline to make any deal. They are still assessing their roster needs at this point.
Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game this season.
