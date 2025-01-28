Lakers Schedule Changes Announced by NBA in Response to Wildfires
The NBA has announced game schedule adjustments, including two games for the Lakers, in response to the L.A. wildfires.
The previously scheduled Spurs at Lakers game on Jan. 11 that was postponed has been moved to March 17.
As a result, the Bucks at Lakers game that was scheduled for March 18 has been moved to March 20.
The Lakers had two games postponed in early January due to the wildfires that wreaked havoc on the greater Los Angeles area.
The first of the two games that were postponed was against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, which was scheduled for Jan. 9.
That game had already been rescheduled for Feb. 19. In response, the NBA moved the Lakers’ Feb. 11 game against the Utah Jazz to Feb. 10.
The Lakers have reconfigured their schedule, and the hope is that the NBA is done reshuffling it.
It has been a nightmare of a month for many Los Angeles natives. While the damage has been done already, the heartbreak and the feeling of being lost are still there for many.
Many are without their homes, and that will likely be the case for a long time.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Palisades fire is 95 percent contained, having burned more than 23,400 acres. Officials have confirmed that, so far, 6,837 structures have been destroyed and 1,017 damaged.
All remaining evacuation orders were lifted at noon Monday, with most zones converted to residents-only access. Residents can pick up an entry pass at Lot 3 at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
As for the Eaton fire, it is 99 percent contained, and it burned more than 14,000 acres.
Officials have tallied 9,418 structures destroyed and 1,073 damaged.
While Lakers basketball is back, the city still has a lot to overcome. Little by little, hope will be restored to the city.
Here are some resources if you wish to make a donation or want more information regarding the wildfires:
- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
- Eaton Fire
- Palisades Fire
- L.A. County Fire Department
- Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
- Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
- To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
- Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
