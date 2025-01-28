Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Upgrade Backcourt by Adding $41 Million Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have less than two weeks to make significant changes to their roster.
The Lakers were expected to make a trade or two to bolster their roster as they look for title No. 18; however, recent reports suggest that L.A. will not do such a thing.
Instead, the league assumes that the Lakers are more likely to make a trade around the margins or, at worst, stand pat. What that will look like is unclear; however, it is clear that they need some backcourt help.
This trade idea sees the Lakers upgrading their backcourt without giving so much. In this hypothetical trade, the Lakers receive Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green.
Using Spotrac, the Lakers give up two key players and a second-round pick for Green.
Lakers receive: Josh Green
Hornets receive: Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and 2025 second-round pick
A player like Green may not move the needle, but the Lakers get a bigger and younger guard in return.
Green is putting up solid numbers this season, his first in Charlotte. He is averaging 7.4 points per game, along with 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three in 41 games and 28.2 minutes of action.
Green is a solid player who can be a phenomenal depth piece for a team like the Lakers that is in contention for a playoff spot.
While Vincent is playing much better as he is healthy and making shots for L.A., he is an undersized guard.
As for the hypothetical loss of Jalen Hood-Schifino in this trade idea, he has been nonexistent for the Lakers, who they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Green could potentially be an ideal addition for L.A. as he is extremely quick laterally and expertly mirrors ball handlers all over the court.
His 6-foot-5 frame makes him a tenacious decoder. He often picks opponent guards up full court and chases them around.
While his offense is a bit limited, the Lakers get a solid defensive guard in return for this trade idea. They could desperately use him, especially in the West, where there are a ton of guards who could wreak havoc on L.A.
