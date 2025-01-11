Lakers vs Spurs Game Postponed by NBA Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
The first of two straight Crypto.com Arena clashes between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, which had been slated for Saturday, has now been indefinitely postponed as the L.A. area wildfires rage on, sources inform Shams Charania and Malika Andrews of ESPN.
This marks the second straight Lakers home contest, in a (now formerly hypothetical) five-game homestand, to be postponed as a result of the wildfires. L.A. was also set to face off against the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
More Lakers: NBA Postponing Lakers vs Hornets Game Due to Raging Los Angeles Wildfires
The league made an official press statement moments after ESPN's report, as captured by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
That's not even the only NBA game that had been slated for Saturday to be given the axe. In the league's announcment, it noted that the L.A. Clippers' tilt against the Charlotte Hornets across town at Intuit Dome has also been postponed. Both games are theoretically set to be rescheduled, though the timing on those reschedules is set to be announced down the line.
"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts," the league noted in its statement.
Earlier on Friday during a team practice, Redick — whose family tragically lost their rental home in the Pacific Palisades during the fire — suggested that the team and its coaches wanted to suit up against San Antonio on Saturday.
Read More: JJ Redick Addresses Whether Los Angeles Will Play Spurs Saturday
“I want to play tomorrow," Redick said. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.”
-California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
More Lakers:
Former Los Angeles Star Proposes Lakers Trade for All-Star Who 'Won't Defer' to Current Superstars
Stephen A Smith Uses LeBron James Dunk to Take Major Shot at Lakers
For all the latest Los Angeles Lakers news, stay tuned to Lakers On SI.