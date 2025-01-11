Lakers vs Spurs Game Postponed by NBA Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

All Lakers

It marks the second straight L.A. game that has been postponed during this unprecedented time.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The first of two straight Crypto.com Arena clashes between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, which had been slated for Saturday, has now been indefinitely postponed as the L.A. area wildfires rage on, sources inform Shams Charania and Malika Andrews of ESPN.

This marks the second straight Lakers home contest, in a (now formerly hypothetical) five-game homestand, to be postponed as a result of the wildfires. L.A. was also set to face off against the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

More Lakers: NBA Postponing Lakers vs Hornets Game Due to Raging Los Angeles Wildfires

The league made an official press statement moments after ESPN's report, as captured by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

That's not even the only NBA game that had been slated for Saturday to be given the axe. In the league's announcment, it noted that the L.A. Clippers' tilt against the Charlotte Hornets across town at Intuit Dome has also been postponed. Both games are theoretically set to be rescheduled, though the timing on those reschedules is set to be announced down the line.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts," the league noted in its statement.

Earlier on Friday during a team practice, Redick — whose family tragically lost their rental home in the Pacific Palisades during the fire — suggested that the team and its coaches wanted to suit up against San Antonio on Saturday.

Read More: JJ Redick Addresses Whether Los Angeles Will Play Spurs Saturday

“I want to play tomorrow," Redick said. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.”

To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.

