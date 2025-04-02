Lakers Sharpshooter Making Progress in Recovery from Major Injury
Recently acquired Lakers sharpshooter Maxi Kleber was spotted doing shooting drills at practice on Wednesday.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared a video of Kleber getting some shots from the free throw line.
Kleber has missed the last two-plus months as he recovers from a surgically repaired right foot. He has yet to make his Lakers debut.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick added that there would be a Kleber update on Thursday before their match against the Golden State Warriors.
Kleber last played on Jan. 25 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. That game was against the Boston Celtics, and he was only held to 11 minutes. Kleber scored one point on 0-of-6 shooting from the field, one rebound, one assist, and one block.
Prior to the injury, the 33-year-old averaged 3.0 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three on 1.4 attempts. He has played 34 games with four starts with the Mavericks.
Over eight seasons with the Mavericks (2017-2025), the 33-year-old has appeared in 440 regular-season games, making 151 starts. During that span, he has posted averages of 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.
In postseason play, he has suited up for 44 contests, including 10 starts, recording 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while averaging 24.2 minutes per game. A native of Germany, Kleber went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft but eventually signed with Dallas ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Kleber was a throw-in in the massive trade that took place prior to this year's trade deadline. Along with Markieff Morris and Luka Doncic, Kleber was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Mavericks.
It was a three-team deal involving former Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick who was sent to the Utah Jazz.
It was a trade that no one saw coming, but it has helped the Lakers tremendously thus far.
As things stand, it is unclear if Kleber will even play this season. If he does, it will give the Lakers a player to spread the floor for Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.
We'll learn a lot more with an update coming on Thursday.
