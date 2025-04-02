Former Lakers Forward Carmelo Anthony Inducted Into 2025 Hall of Fame
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bunch of players play for them that have made the Hall of Fame. They are one of the most storied franchises that the league has.
A lot of great players want to go play for the Lakers in order to maximize the talent that they have. They want to head to LA so they can win a championship to solidify their legacy.
That's part of the reason why Carmelo Anthony joined the team late in his career. He wanted to be able to play for LeBron James, as well as chase a title.
Anthony had a great career with both the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. He scored a lot of points and led both of those teams into the playoffs as their number-one option.
With all of the efforts that Anthony put forth on the basketball court, he has now been elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Not only was Anthony voted in, but he was voted in on his first ballot. He certainly has a resume that deserves him being in the Hall of Fame.
His international basketball resume is one of the things that gets overlooked when it comes to his resume. He has an argument to be named the greatest international basketball player in American history.
Anthony won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA. It wasn't just that he was on those teams that's impressive, it's that he was a big reason why those teams were able to win the gold medal.
Los Angeles can add another former player of there's getting into the Hall of Fame. While Anthony was at the end of his career while he was in LA, he still helped the team win games.
The Lakers have two future Hall of Fame players on their roster right now in LeBron James and Luka Doncic. They too will be put in on the first ballot when that time comes.
In his NBA career, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
