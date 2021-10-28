Lakers: Should Russell Westbrook Be Coming Off The Bench?

It's not the worst idea, but let's explore the idea of Brodie coming off the bench.

The Lakers 2021-22 season was inevitably going to have its tumultuous parts. Laker fans may hot have expected those to all be in the first two weeks of the season. After the Lakers' historic meltdown to the Thunder on Wednesday night, the vultures and other boo-birds are out in full force.

After the loss on NBATV, former Bulls head coach Jim Boylen had a rather shocking suggestion.

Here's the quote if you can't see the video.

“What about maybe coming off the bench and playing against a backup, making other guys better? He’s a willing passer, he tries to make people better, he plays full bore, which we respect. He’s tough as nails, but his decisions need to improve.”

I will admit that when I first saw this take, I scoffed and rolled my eyes...for about 30 seconds. This is not an idea that can be laughed out of hand, however.

Changing The Original Plan

Originally, the plan from the Lakers front office was to have Westbrook take the ball-handling responsibilities away from LeBron James. His career is progressing and even being the athletic unicorn that he is, he can't be expected to be the point-forward his entire career. He has shown the ability to still do this, however, and if a healthy Kendrick Nunn returns, they can both share the point guard duties. A starting five with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and some combo of Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn is more than enough scoring and defense to lead the Lakers. Kent Bazemore in the starting five can continue to play up, as well.

Re-imagining The Second Unit

Picturing a second unit with Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Bazemore/Monk/Nunn, and Dwight Howard plays up. Westbrook can penetrate and score or take the mid-range jumpers as he is open, or he has multiple options in Anthony on the wing, or Howard for the lob. The presence of Anthony and Howard in the same lineup with Westbrook running the point guard position is an idea that should be explored.

Either way, the Lakers have some adjustments to make. It is not likely that Lakers coach Frank Vogel will entertain this idea, but it is worth considering.