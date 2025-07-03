Lakers Sign Center Jaxson Hayes in Major Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Lakers will keep their starting center from the second half of last season, Jaxson Hayes, on the roster.
Hayes and the Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal to return to Los Angeles.
Hayes was among the bright spots for the Lakers after they dealt Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in one of the biggest trades in NBA history in February.
Hayes went from the backup center for L.A. last season to a massive piece for the Lakers. It appeared that Hayes was poised to flourish with the Lakers following the addition of Doncic.
Doncic made Hayes' life easier and vice versa. The Lakers were playing some of their best basketball of the season from February to early March, appearing to be a massive threat for the title. However, one thing led to another, and Hayes' minutes were minimized as the season came to a close.
The playoffs had arrived, and Hayes was played off the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played a total of 30 minutes and didn't see the floor in the last game of the season, Game 5 of the first round.
In 56 games last season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 72 percent from the field in 19.5 minutes and 35 starts.
Hayes entered last season as the backup center, and it appears that will be the case entering the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old will back up newly signed center Deandre Ayton. Ayton signed a two-year deal with the Lakers on Wednesday.
The Lakers were without a dependable backup center for much of the second half of the season, with Hayes emerging as their most consistent option.
Now, with two capable bigs on the roster, the front office may not be done. Whether they aggressively pursue a third center remains to be seen — but don’t be surprised if another addition is on the horizon.
More Lakers news: Lakers Top Draft Pick Out for Summer League With Injury
Lakers Interested in Damian Lillard in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.