Lakers Top Draft Pick Out for Summer League With Injury
This year, the Los Angeles Lakers only had one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They traded up 10 spots to go from the No. 55 pick to grab the No. 45 pick. Moments before the No. 36 pick, the Lakers traded up to that spot in order to take Adou Thiero out of Arkansas.
Thiero was graded as a first-round pick by the Lakers' scouts, according to general manager Rob Pelinka. They think that he is someone who can really help the team in the next couple of years.
Lakers fans were hoping to get a glimpse of Thiero during Summer League to see what he can do against some other NBA-ready players. Unfortunately, that won't happen.
Thiero won't be able to participate in Summer League due to an injury that he suffered while he was with the Razorbacks. He has a left knee injury that he is still recovering from.
The good news is that Thiero should be ready to go to start the regular season. He should be able to fight for a rotation spot once the preseason rolls around.
Whether or not Thiero is good enough to earn a rotation spot as a rookie remains to be seen. The Lakers still have some roster moves that they are going to make, so they could have some room for guys to steal some rotation spots.
Thiero is a player that the Lakers have high hopes for, even if he doesn't make the NBA roster right out of preseason. They like his length on the perimeter and how he's able to score.
Los Angeles was able to address their biggest roster issue by signing Deandre Ayton to be their starting center. They still need to have some better defenders on the perimeter.
Thiero should help with that in the next couple of years. It would be surprising if he came out as a rookie and was immediately part of the rotation.
In his junior season at Arkansas, Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 54.5 percent from the field and only 25.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
