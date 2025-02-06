Did Lakers Win the Mark Williams Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers made another trade late Wednesday night. They got the starting center that they desperately needed by trading for Mark Williams.
In return for Williams, the Hornets received Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap. It was quite a haul.
The Lakers traded more first-round picks for Williams than they did for Luka Doncic. That says more about what the Mavericks failed to do than anything, though.
Did the Lakers win this trade? Or did they give up too much for a center who has played in just 85 games in the first three years of his career?
Williams is just 23 years old, so he has a lot of potential. He fits with the new timeline that Doncic brings. He's also proven to be a solid player right now as well.
When Williams plays more than 25 minutes this season, he averages almost 20 points and 12 rebounds per game on 61 percent shooting. The issue is keeping him on the court.
Injuries have been a huge issue for him. He's played just 23 games so far this season. An ankle injury was his most recent problem.
Even with that, the Lakers think he is worth the price they paid. They think his rim-running ability fits perfectly with how Luka likes to play in the pick-and-roll.
His rim protection is good enough to keep the defense intact as well because Doncic isn't a good perimeter defender.
Even so, the Hornets were actually the winners of this trade. Despite the fact that they traded a young center with a ton of potential, they get back two young players who can help fill out their core.
Knecht has shown the ability to be a lethal shooter. He shoots 46.5 percent from the field as a rookie and just needs more playing time to keep his development going.
Reddish is a solid defender and someone who can help off the bench. Getting an unprotected first-round pick is what puts this over the top as a win for the Hornets.
This season, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
