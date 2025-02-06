Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Reportedly Delayed
The Los Angeles Lakers will need to wait another day or two to see guard Luka Doncic on the court. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the debut of Doncic will reportedly be delayed.
"Luka Dončić is targeting Monday against Utah for his Lakers debut, has learned.
He returned to 5-on-5 play in practice this week and is said to be progressing well in his ramp up from his left calf strain on Christmas."
Doncic was supposed to be making his debut on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers but now that will have to wait. ESPN even adjusted their schedule of games due to the anticipation of Doncic making his debut in Los Angeles.
Read more: ESPN Adjusts Schedule to Air Luka Doncic Lakers Debut
Nonetheless, the Lakers will look to take on the Pacers and come away with the win. Los Angeles has been climbing in the standings and will look to keep things going strong.
The duo of Doncic and LeBron James is one of the most anticipated around the entire NBA and fans everywhere are waiting for his return. Doncic is among the best players that the NBA has to offer and the Lakers now have a star at age 25.
More news: More Details Emerge About When Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Will Make Mavericks Debut
Los Angeles also traded for center Mark Williams and his debut remains unknown at this time, But the Lakers added a legitimate center to help bolster the team for the playoff run.
Once the entire cast of players is on the floor, the Lakers will be able to evaluate themselves against the rest of the conference. This team wants to make another run at winning a title and with these new players, it could possibly happen this season.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Could Face Competition to Retain Luka Doncic From East Contender
Who is Mark Williams? Meet the Lakers New Star Center
Was Lakers Trade For Mark Williams an Overpay?
Lakers Aren't Worried About Mark Williams' Past Injury Concerns
Will Lakers Regret Trading Dalton Knecht For Mark Williams?
Lakers HC JJ Redick Hints at Major Starting Lineup Changes Around Luka Doncic
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.