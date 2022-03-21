Lakers: 'Smart' Move is to Rest LeBron James Says NBA Expert

The play of LeBron James has been one of the few things that Lakers fans can count on in the second half of the season. LeBron has kicked it into gear another since Anthony Davis was sidelined with a mid-foot sprain in mid-February. In his last 12 games, James is averaging 37.9 minutes per game along with 32.3 points.

There's no doubt that LeBron can handle the increased workload on the offensive end, but could it lead to his aching knee flaring up in the play-in tournament?

Last week, Bill Simmons of The Ringer suggested that occasionally resting LeBron could be an intelligent strategy for the Lakers.

“If they [the Lakers] were smart, they would rest him, but I’m not sure…kind of spot him…not play him in back-to-backs, things like that. I don’t know if he’s going to do that."

LeBron has not elected to rest. Even with a sore left knee. The Lakers had back-to-back road games over the weekend. The four-time league MVP played nearly 81 minutes total between the two contests.

In the Washington game, a devastating 127-119 defeat, LeBron passed Karl Malone for second all-time in career points. Simmons discussed how another accolade could be the driving force in James not sitting any games out.

"I think he wants to put up stats. I think he wants to win the scoring title. If I were him, I would want to too. He’s 37, that would be amazing."

Through Sunday, LeBron (29.8 PPG) is trailing only 76ers center Joel Embiid (30.0) in scoring this year.

LeBron himself has said that wins and losses are more important to him than personal accomplishments. The Lakers are currently the tenth-seed and only two and a half games ahead of the Spurs.

LA wraps up their four-game road trip today in Cleveland, face Embiid's 76ers at home on Wednesday, and then hit the road again in a three-game swing.

Needless to say, it's a difficult stretch especially with the unknown status of Davis' foot injury.

Their lone back-to-back is a trip to San Francisco and then a home contest against Oklahoma City in the final full week of the season. It's hard to fathom LeBron sitting out one of those games unless the Lakers have somehow secured the ninth-seed.

Resting LeBron would be ideal, problem is, the Lakers are not in an ideal situation.