Skip to main content

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Believes Second Round Would Exceed Expectations For Lakers

The makeup of the Lakers team comes into question and is something unsustainable for the remainder of the season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers played a tough match against the Warriors on Tuesday night and failed to come up with the win in the season opener. This isn't a time to panic yet for the Lakers as it's just game one of the season against arguably the best team in the league, but the play style remains consistent from previous seasons as LeBron James looked to carry the team once again.

As of now, this style of play isn't sustainable, especially for an aging James. Anthony Davis needs to be the leader of this team wit James only getting older and the future of Russell Westbrook still remaining uncertain.

Davis suffers similar issues as well as injury history shows him being the focal point of the offense isn't sustainable, leading to NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith skeptical of how the Lakers will fair for the rest of the season (via First Take).

"The bottom line is, it doesn't take much if you know the game of basketball and look at the roster you see what we see, there's no JJ Redick's on the team. You don't have anyone that's a bonafide sharpshooter, a bonafide sniper. You just don't have it. So for me when you look at it from that standpoint, a huge success would be a playoff berth and a win in the first round because that would be exceeding expectations. The way the roster is presently constructed, they don't have any shooters."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers have plenty of work to do, and plenty of time to do so but the problems seem evident. The Lakers need some younger players who can space the floor for James and Davis to go to work. 

If the Lakers continue this style of play, it will come back once again to James and Davis getting hurt. Without either one on the court, the Lakers have no chance of getting anywhere in the postseason. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lebron james
News

Lakers News: Cadre Of Famous Faces Wishes LeBron James Well To Kick Off 20th NBA Season

By Ryan Menzie
lebron james usa today 11-21
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Kicked Off Year 20 With Throwback Duds

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19257540_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Bemoans L.A.'s "Senseless Turnovers" In Opening Loss

By Ryan Menzie
russell westbrook 10-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Blames Hamstring Injury On Reserve Role

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup

By Alex Kirschenbaum
buddy hield 2022
News

Lakers News: NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook james wiseman 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Charles Barkley Had Some Choice Words For The Russell Westbrook-L.A. Situation

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19247561_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts No Price Tag On Ring Night Moment With His Mom

By Ryan Menzie