Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Believes Second Round Would Exceed Expectations For Lakers

The Lakers played a tough match against the Warriors on Tuesday night and failed to come up with the win in the season opener. This isn't a time to panic yet for the Lakers as it's just game one of the season against arguably the best team in the league, but the play style remains consistent from previous seasons as LeBron James looked to carry the team once again.

As of now, this style of play isn't sustainable, especially for an aging James. Anthony Davis needs to be the leader of this team wit James only getting older and the future of Russell Westbrook still remaining uncertain.

Davis suffers similar issues as well as injury history shows him being the focal point of the offense isn't sustainable, leading to NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith skeptical of how the Lakers will fair for the rest of the season (via First Take).

"The bottom line is, it doesn't take much if you know the game of basketball and look at the roster you see what we see, there's no JJ Redick's on the team. You don't have anyone that's a bonafide sharpshooter, a bonafide sniper. You just don't have it. So for me when you look at it from that standpoint, a huge success would be a playoff berth and a win in the first round because that would be exceeding expectations. The way the roster is presently constructed, they don't have any shooters."

The Lakers have plenty of work to do, and plenty of time to do so but the problems seem evident. The Lakers need some younger players who can space the floor for James and Davis to go to work.

If the Lakers continue this style of play, it will come back once again to James and Davis getting hurt. Without either one on the court, the Lakers have no chance of getting anywhere in the postseason.