Lakers-Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds for Probable Bronny James Debut
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 NBA regular season will tip off with a clash against one of the Western Conference's final two teams last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves swapped out a pair of future draft picks for the rights to former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, selected with the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In a bigger deal, Minnesota also ditched pricey All-Star starting power forward Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for a future draft pick, three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle (a downgrade from Towns, but still a solid talent) and reserve wing Donte DiVincenzo. Dillingham and DiVincenzo help fortify the Timberwolves' depth, while the Randle move allows the Timberwolves to keep a more cost-effective scoring forward but have more future cap flexibility.
Meanwhile, the Lakers let free agents Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince depart in free agency, saw all their other veteran's minimum signings pick up their player options, and drafted guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, son of 20-time Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James. Los Angeles' biggest offseason moves were probably swapping out two-year head coach Darvin Ham for rookie head coach JJ Redick, and signing LeBron James to a four-year, $101.4 million deal.
So how can fans tune into the action for the first game that counts? And are the Lakers favored to win? Read on.
How to Watch
The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT Tuesday via TNT. It will also be viewable on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+ locally. Fans on the go can tune in on ESPN LA 710 and 1330 KWKW.
Odds
According to sports betting aggregator The Action Network, the Timberwolves opened as -1.5 favorites to beat the Lakers as the road team, but have been given a -1 edge as of this writing.
More
During the two teams' first encounter this year, an October 4 preseason meeting, Bronny James suited up for 16 minutes off L.A.'s bench. He scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor (0-of-1 from deep), blocked three shots, pulled down one rebound and dished out one dime. He also registered a disappointing -12 plus-minus. Without Bronny's dad or his fellow All-Star Anthony Davis playing, the Lakers fell 124-107 to the Timberwolves in a blowout. On Tuesday, Bronny and LeBron James seem poised to take the court together for the first time in a game that counts (they had suited up together for three preseason exhibition games).
