Lakers to be Without Two Players for Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without two players for their playoff run: center's Trey Jemison Jr. and Christian Koloko.
The two players, who were on two-way contracts, were not converted to standard deals, which makes them playoff ineligible.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
Jemison and Koloko played massive roles for the Lakers at different times throughout the regular season.
The signing of Koloko seemed like nothing at the surface when L.A. made the move back in September. However, he played a role to start the season and was vital at times.
Koloko, who stands 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, added front-court depth. L.A. signed him after he showed real promise during his rookie season in Toronto. He is a mobile 7-foot rim-protecting center whose offensive game was improving.
In 37 games for the NBA Lakers, he averaged 2.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 0.4 assists while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in 9.2 minutes of action.
The Lakers have flexibility when it comes to Koloko’s future.
Ultimately, it depends just as much on what he wants as it does on the team’s direction. If Koloko wants to remain in Los Angeles, that option is there—but he’s not tied down and could explore opportunities elsewhere if he chooses.
The situation with Jemison, however, is a different story.
Jemison is on a cost-effective, team-controlled contract for next season. He remains under contract on a two-way deal, which gives the Lakers added roster flexibility as they head into the offseason.
At 25 years old, Jemison averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds across 22 appearances with the Lakers this season. He initially began the year on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans before making his way to L.A.
Now, the Lakers will have a valuable chance this summer to fully evaluate his potential and determine whether he can carve out a long-term role with the main roster moving forward.
