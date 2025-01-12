Lakers to Host Donation Drives at Games to Support LA Amid Devastating Wildfires
Los Angeles County is currently being devastated by the California wildfires. This has caused lives to be lost, thousands of homes destroyed, and multiple events to beto be delayed.
Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they were going to give back in order to help their community during this difficult time.
"The Lakers announced they are hosting donation drives beginning on Monday, Jan. 13, to support the Los Angeles community and its relief efforts after the Southern California wildfires," Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported.
"The Los Angeles Lakers will host a donation drive at their upcoming games at Crypto.com Arena starting Monday, Jan. 13, to support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts for the Southern California wildfires," the Lakers organization said in a press release.
"Fans attending Lakers games this week are encouraged to bring new, in-the-package, items to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's relief efforts," the press release continued. "All contributions will assist those impacted by the recent wildfires."
The press release also specified that the donation bins will be "at Crypto.com Arena entries for Jan. 13, Jan. 15, and Jan. 17 matchups."
"Collection bins will be located outside Crypto.com Arena at the Figueroa, Kobe Bryant, and Star PLaza entrances. The collections will start when doors open 1.5 hours before tipoff until halftime of each matchup."
These are currently the most needed food and non-food items for the community right now:
Food Items: peanut and other nut butters, protein-based snacks, crackers, peanut butter crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, pop top tuna, pop top chicken, 100% juice boxes, raisins and other dried fruit, UHT milk, individual cereal boxes, 16-20 oz. water, non-carbonated drinks.
Non-Food Items: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, waterless shampoo, phone chargers (battery pack), socks, mittens (gloves), hand warmers, beanies, blankets.
Here are some resources if you wish to make a donation or want more information regarding the wildfires:
- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
- Eaton Fire
- Palisades Fire
- L.A. County Fire Department
L.A. County Government
- Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
- Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
- To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
- Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
