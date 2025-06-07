Lakers Trade Rumor Floated to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Star
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are going to try and improve multiple areas on the roster.
Chief among them include acquiring a credible center along with a defensive-minded wing that ideally can also shoot three's at a high clip.
The Game Theory podcast featuring Bryce Simon and Sam Vecenie did a full deep dive into what the Lakers could do over the offseason to improve their team. Draft capital was discussed, as were potential movable contracts. More interesting for fans of the franchise, a potential deal involving the Orlando Magic and a former Lakers guard was brought to the table.
"Orlando is the team that I thought of for sure here…Orlando looking at this like, 'Okay, we can get off the [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] money, use the Goga [Bitadze] deal'…and we could do something like Rui and Gabe Vincent for KCP and Goga Bitadze. You'll have to add value in somewhere, maybe Knecht is the value piece there as opposed to the 2031 first "
Hachimura has been a dependable player for the Lakers over the last few years. He's a big, mobile wing with the ability to score in isolation situations. Having said that, Hachimura may be a tad redunant with Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderilt on the team as jumbo wings. Hachimura's profile combined with his age makes him an attractive piece to move.
Vincent's contract would be a salary filler in this equation. Knecht fell out of favor with JJ Redick earlier this year (and that included already being traded to Charlotte temporarily). It wouldn't be shocking if another team wanted to utilize Knecht as a shooter off the bench.
Caldwell-Pope clearly has a comfort level with the franchise. He was integral in helping the Lakers win their last title a few seasons ago. His game has fallen off recently, as he averaged only 8.7 PPG on 34.2 percent from three and 43.9 percent from the field. Turning 33 in February, Caldwell-Pope has a player option in 2026-27 worth $21.6 million.
In theory, Bitadze would solve L.A.'s center problem. He'd get a far greater runway to play consistently by getting out from under the shadows of Moe Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Bitadze averaged 7.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 1.4 BPG in 20.4 minutes a contest. He's not the most fluid athlete in the world. Having said that, he is a big body with some real shot-blocking qualities.
