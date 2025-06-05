Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look for a center. That is the biggest issue facing the roster this summer as they try to build a contender for next season.
Without the proper cap space, the Lakers won't be able to sign one in free agency. They likely will have to trade for one if they are going to be able to get one that is good.
However, there could be a couple of good centers that are available for a lower price in free agency. One of those centers is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.
The Lakers are going to be a team that look at adding Lopez because he likely won't be very expensive at his age. He will be 38 years old next season.
The Lakers will have competition to sign Brook Lopez
Lopez isn't going to be coveted by only the Lakers, either. There are going to be multiple other teams that are interested in bringing Lopez in to help them win a title next season.
The Houston Rockets are one of the teams that could be interested in bringing Lopez in. The Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season by the Golden State Warriors.
Lopez would give a very young Rockets team some championship experience, something that the team doesn't currently have. He would also help them on the defensive end, as well.
Los Angeles isn't going to just have to compete with the Rockets for him, either. The Bucks would like to bring him back if they can afford it.
The Lakers need to get a center before next season starts, who is better than Jaxson Hayes. Lopez would certainly qualify as an upgrade, but Lopez is going to want to get as much money as he can on his last contract.
At his age, this next contract he signs will likely be his last one. He is closer to retiring than he is to his prime, which is why he is looking for one last big deal.
This season, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
