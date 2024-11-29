Lakers Trade Rumors: Latest on Asking Price For Veteran Jerami Grant
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the new NBA season with a record of 11-7, looking much more competitive than last year. Despite the team bringing back pretty much the same roster, Los Angeles has found different ways to play and win games.
Much of that credit goes to new head coach JJ Redick as he has his guys bought into the plan. But for the Lakers to ultimately win another NBA title, the roster will likely need a major upgrade.
The Lakers have been looking all over the league for trade deals, stemming back to this past offseason. One of the biggest names connected with them has been veteran forward Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland and Los Angeles exchanged trade talks over Grant all summer but the two sides couldn't agree on a deal. But the Lakers could easily circle back to the Trail Blazers before the trade deadline in Feb. to try and finally bring the veteran to Los Angeles.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, Portland is still holding a high asking price for Grant in trade deals.
"Jerami Grant is viewed as one of the top wings who could become available on the trade market. The Trail Blazers are still holding a high asking price for Grant, which includes at least two first-round picks. Grant has up to four years remaining on his contract with Portland."
The holdup between the Lakers and Trail Blazers this summer was the asking price from Portland general manager Joe Cronin. It was reported that Cronin wanted two first-round draft picks from Los Angeles and that the Lakers weren't willing to meet that asking price.
Grant is owed a lot of money over the course of his contract so the Lakers want to only move one first-round pick if they trade for him. While Grant would help the team win more, Los Angeles doesn't value him high enough to rid themselves of two strong assets.
For the year, Grant has averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. Grant is a typical 3-and-D type of player who could easily slot into the Lakers' lineup to help win games.
But with this asking price, it seems unlikely that he will end up in Los Angeles. The two teams will likely talk around the deadline, if not sooner, but Portland will need to lower the asking price for a deal to be done.
