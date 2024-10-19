Lakers News: Late LA Superstar to be Honored for Contribution to Warriors This Season
The Golden State Warriors plan to honor late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Jerry West during the 2024-25 season.
West, who sadly passed away in June at the age of 86, worked for the Warriors from 2011-17 as an Executive Board Member.
In his honor, the Warriors have a "JW" decal on the court at their home stadium, the Chase Center. This home decal will remain on the court for the entirety of the 2024-25 season.
In addition to the decal, the Warriors held a moment of silence ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Lakers to honor West.
On Friday, Stephen Curry was awarded the 2023-24 Clutch Player of the Year, an award named after West, who bore the nickname "Mr. Clutch" during his career. West's son Jonnie, who is also the Warriors Senior Director of Pro Personnel, gave the trophy to Curry.
The Lakers will also honor West throughout the season. The Lakers will hold a celebration for West on Opening Night when the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday at home. The Lakers will wear a band with West's No. 44 on their jerseys this season.
West served as one of the most important players and figures in Lakers franchise history. As a player, he was a 14-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA champion during his 14-year career with Los Angeles. He averaged 27 points, 5.8 total rebounds, and 6.7 assists throughout his NBA tenure.
After his playing career came to an end, West briefly worked as a coach before becoming an NBA executive. He helped foster two Lakers dynasties, the Showtime Lakers and the three-peat led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
West put the franchise in position to draft or sign O'Neal, Bryant, and head coach Phil Jackson. He was an eight-time NBA champion as an executive, and a two-time Executive of the Year.
West would leave the Lakers organization and work in the front office for the Memphis Grizzlies and then Warriors.
West was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for the third time over the weekend. West has been inducted into the Hall of Fame a record three times, for his career as a player, his part of the 1960 Olympics team, and his career as an executive.
