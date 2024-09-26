Lakers News: LeBron James Claps Back at Kwame Brown's 'No Skill' Slander
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for the start of a new NBA season and with that comes another year for star LeBron James. James will be entering his NBA-record 22nd season and still has the drive to go for a title.
His longevity at the highest level is something that we have never seen before, helping his case as the Greatest of All Time. James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and has been praised by many over his career.
However, his longevity has also created many enemies and critics toward him.
During an interview with 'Swish Cultures', former Lakers center Kwame Brown went into a disrespectful monologue about James. He said that the star hasn't developed his skills enough to be considered
“But the problem is, when he plays teams like Chicago or Boston, who have real solid principles, he has trouble. And so the old-school players wouldn’t have any trouble with LeBron because, at 39, he should have developed a mid-range and a post game, and he still hasn’t yet. He still has the athletic ability to just go 94 feet — which, I don’t know how, but he still has it. But if he didn’t have this athleticism, his game really hasn’t evolved outside of a three and putting his head down and going to the basket. He doesn’t go like Paul Pierce, getting to a spot, pulling up. Those are the things you normally see out of a superstar player.”
People have made comments like this about James consistently over his long career and normally he had ignored them. However, James did respond to these comments from Brown in his own unique way.
In a recent Instagram story, James posted a video of him executing a fadeaway and a few mid-range shots. The captain stated “Another game of clips of me just running fast and running people over to the basket! No Skill."
The comments from Brown must have rubbed James the wrong way for him to respond. He has taken shots from all over the place throughout his career but has handled himself to the highest standard throughout.
He knows how good he is and so does the majority of the basketball world. There will also be people hating on him so he has taken that and used it as a defense rather than let it affect his game.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Center Throws Major Shade at LeBron James