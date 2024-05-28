Lakers News: Top Head Coach Candidate Hoping to Hire Other Contenders as Assistants
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be honing in on one head coaching candidate in particular: former 15-year sharpshooting swingman JJ Redick, now a ubiquitous hoops podcaster and ESPN commentator.
Another sign that Redick seems to be nearing his new gig, via league insider Marc Stein on his Substack: he's already picking out assistant coaches — and two of them number among his competition for the head coaching gig.
Redick wants to add New Orleans Pelicans lead assistant coach James Borrego and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell, both of whom are contenders for L.A.'s head coaching job on their own. Former 2020 break-glass-in-case-of-emergency Lakers role player Jared Dudley, now an assistant coach under ex-Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, has been floated as another potential Redick fit.
Dudley's Mavericks are just one win away from going to their first NBA Finals in 13 years, and with All-Star guard Luka Doncic just entering his prime at age 25, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving still firmly in his at 32, and a supporting cast aged 28 or younger (aside from Maxi Kleiber, who's hurt as usual), it seems that this could be something of a sustainable business model for the future. The Lakers, anchored by 39-year-old LeBron James (who is Redick's age, incidentally) and 31-year-old Anthony Davis, looked old and vulnerable in the playoffs this season. One wonders why Dudley would truly want to jump ship now, with this Dallas opportunity blossomoing.
