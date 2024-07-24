Lakers News: LeBron James Almost Joined Future LA Teammate on Legendary East Franchise
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony appeared on "Podcast P with Paul George," revealing an interesting nugget on how he and Lakers superstar LeBron James almost teamed up together in the 2010 offseason.
James highlighted that offseason and he ultimately went to the Miami Heat to join his good friends Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Although we know how all that ended, according to Anthony, it was supposed to be James and Anthony teaming up with the legendary Eastern Conference franchise, the Chicago Bulls.
Anthony explained how it all fell apart and how he didn't feel like he was ready for a team-up at that point in his career.
"Me and Bron wanted it to be New York or Chicago. Chicago was in the fold. If we find a place, let it be Chicago," Anthony said.
At the time of the collective bargaining agreement, I didn't understand contracts, the three years, five years. I knew a little bit, but I wasn't really business-savvy enough to understand what was about to happen. In my situation, I was in Denver, so I didn't want to leave. I'm happy; I'm winning; we're building something special, we're popping out here. Also, at that time, I wasn't ready to go partner and team up with somebody because I was building my own s*** in Denver."
Eventually, Anthony and James teamed up in Los Angeles during the 2021-22 seasons, but it was far from a success. The Lakers were horrid that season, filled with old, washed-up players on the roster. A James and Anthony team-up in the prime of their careers would have been something special. It's unclear if it would have worked out, but that would have been something special to witness.
Anthony's career went one way, and James' went another. Nonetheless, there's no questioning the legacy they left on the court and what they accomplished as teammates with Team USA in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
