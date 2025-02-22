LeBron James Calls Out 'Insane' Upcoming Lakers Schedule
The Los Angeles Lakers are past the halfway point of the season and will look to finish on a strong note with less than two months left in the season.
The Lakers sit at a good spot as things stand, as they are the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference. However, things will start to get a bit more difficult for L.A. They will have a tough stretch in the coming weeks, including three sets of back-to-back games in the month of March.
Those three sets of back-to-back will also be against some of the best teams in the league. Fans certainly aren't excited about that stretch, and it appears that Lakers support forward LeBron James is not happy about it.
He said this about that stretch of games via his personal Instagram account.
The Lakers will have six games in an eight-day stretch that begins on March 13 and ends on March 20 (a week later).
The games will be against the Milwaukee Bucks (twice), the Denver Nuggets (twice), the San Antonio Spurs, and the Phoenix Suns.
The only positive spin from this is that the Lakers will be home in four of those six games. However, the Lakers will start that stretch on the road in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, and they'll have to travel to Denver to play the Nuggets the next day.
As things stand, only the Bucks and Nuggets are playoff-caliber teams. Nonetheless, those stretches of games will be tremendous limbus tests for the Lakers, who believe they are a championship-caliber team as constructed.
The Bucks and Nuggets will look to do the same against the Lakers.
The Lakers have struggled mightily against the Nuggets for the last few seasons. Denver has eliminated L.A. in the past two seasons in the playoffs.
James is currently dealing with a left ankle/foot issue, which kept him out of the All-Star game last Sunday.
He said his ankle/foot issue has bothered him for a handful of years now, and he has dealt with it. James does his best to manage it, but some days, it feels good, and other times it does not.
With this stretch coming up, it'll be a surprise to see him suit up for every single one of those games.
Each and every one of them will be a must-win, so it will be an uphill battle without James in the lineup.
