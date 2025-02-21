Lakers' LeBron James Speaks Out on Luka Doncic's Slow LA Start
LeBron James has been vocal about the challenges Luka Dončić has faced since joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
After the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks and brought Dončić to L.A., expectations were high.
However, Dončić’s start with the Lakers has been far from the dominant performances fans are used to seeing from the young star.
In his first three games as a Laker, he’s posted modest numbers: 14 points in a win against the Jazz, 16 points in a loss to the same team, and 14 points in a win against the Charlotte Hornets.
Dončić, known for his scoring, playmaking, and ability to take over games, has yet to show the type of offensive explosion Laker fans expected. The slow start has led to questions about whether the trade was the right move for the Lakers.
Adding to the uncertainty, Dončić was sidelined for the Lakers' most recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers, where James and Austin Reaves carried the team to a 110-102 victory. James dropped an incredible 40 points, and Reaves added 32, but Dončić remained out, nursing a calf injury that had plagued him even during his time in Dallas.
Despite the slow start, James offered a supportive take on Dončić’s transition, acknowledging the challenges that come with changing teams midseason. Following the loss to the Hornets, James spoke on Doncic’s start.
"He still doesn’t know all the plays," James said. "He doesn’t know all the defensive coverages, all the signals and things that we’ve built since September. So obviously we’re trying to fast-track it on the fly. He’s coming back from his injury. He’s getting back into form. So we’re all working through it together."
With just under 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers are hopeful that Dončić will begin to feel more comfortable in his new environment. If he can find his rhythm and integrate fully into the team’s system, the Lakers could emerge as a serious force in the Western Conference.
Dončić, at his best, is one of the most dynamic players in the NBA.
His ability to score at will, create opportunities for teammates, and dominate in clutch moments makes him a potential game-changer come playoff time. If he can mesh with James, Austin Reaves, and the rest of the Lakers, they will be a team no one will want to face.
With their elite talent and Dončić’s unrelenting skill set, the Lakers could be a legitimate contender in the West when it matters most.
