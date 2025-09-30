LeBron James Dealing With Injury, Lakers Hope He’s Ready for Opening Night
Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James ended the 2024-25 season playoffs with more of a whimper than a bang, struggling through a Grade 2 MCL sprain during L.A.'s ill-fated five-game first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the 40-year-old could be kicking off his record-extending 23rd pro season with some underwhelming health news, too.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers head coach revealed that James sat out a training camp team practice on Tuesday with nerve irritation in his glute. The league's oldest player isn't alone among the walking wounded, even at the very beginning of the Lakers' 2025-26 season.
Redick indicated that two oft-injured guards, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent, are both already hurt and sat out practice on Tuesday. Rookie forward Adou Thiero also missed the action.
