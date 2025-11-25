Lakers Announce Major Bronny James Decision Before Clippers Game

Ahead of their third Emirates NBA Cup game of the season, against the seemingly doomed LA Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a new decision on the fate of Bronny James.

Per Lakers insider Lauren Jones, Los Angeles has opted to recall second-year guard James Jr. and rookie forward Adou Thiero from the club's G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, after two games.

The Lakers have recalled guard Bronny James Jr. and forward Adou Thiero from the South Bay Lakers. #Lakeshow — LoJo Media (@LoJoMedia) November 25, 2025

James, eldest son of 21-time All-NBA Lakers power forward LeBron James, posted averages of 11.0 points while slashing .381/.231/.667, plus 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per.

