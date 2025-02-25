LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in a crucial game for both teams. This game will not only count for the standings moving down the road, but it will also hold a lot of weight for both sides.
This game will be the first time these two teams will match up since the blockbuster trade that shocked the entire sports world, sending Luka Dončić to L.A. in exchange for former Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and fan favorite Max Christie.
This game will be a massive one for both sides, and it will be one that many basketball fans do not want to miss.
This game means a lot to Dončić, the Lakers, and the Mavericks, and more importantly, L.A. will be healthy.
The Lakers are set to have everyone on the court tonight, although LeBron James landed on the injury report. James landed on the injury report due to his ongoing foot issue.
Nonetheless, he is listed as probable and will likely be on the court and start for the Lakers.
James has been a mainstay on the injury report while the Lakers manage his playing time due to a lingering left foot injury.
However, the superstar has appeared in five consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest. He has recorded 53.7/42.1/78.9 shooting splits in that five-game span.
James is coming off a tremendous game over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. In the win, the four-time NBA champion tallied 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
While the Lakers will be healthy in this matchup, but the same cannot be said for Dallas, who will be without a few of their key players, including Caleb Martin, Daniel Gafford, and Davis.
Davis continues to be ruled out due to a left adductor, and if all goes well, he could be back in early March.
The Lakers are heavy favorites in this matchup, with a -9.5 spread at home.
L.A. currently sits as the fourth seed in the West and is up on the Mavericks by 4.5 games.
Dallas took the first matchup in early January, and the Lakers will look to return the favor in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night.
