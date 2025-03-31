LeBron James Injury Status for Lakers vs Rockets
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure out where they will be seeded in the Western Conference playoffs. They are in the midst of a big fight for the fourth seed in the West.
Right now, the Lakers have a one-game lead on the Grizzlies for fourth in the Western Conference standings. They would feel a lot better if they were able to get that spot heading into the playoffs.
The Lakers have lost four of their last six games, so they want to play some more consistent basketball heading into the playoffs.
Los Angeles is trying to make sure that they are able to have the best possible first-round matchup in the playoffs. Getting the fourth seed and taking on Memphis would be the ideal scenario for them.
The Lakers are taking on the Rockets on Monday night. Houston has proven to be one of the best young teams in the NBA. It's going to be a tough game for Los Angeles to win.
Ahead of this game, LeBron James has found himself on the injury report. He has been dealing with a groin issue.
James is listed as probable because of a left groin strain. They are trying to make sure that he is ready to go when the playoffs do arrive so that they can make the deepest run possible.
The Lakers have just eight games left in the season. They probably need to win at least five of those games to make sure that they get that fourth spot in the West.
Los Angeles looks like a team that is a true contender for the NBA title when they are all healthy. If they can keep James and Luka Doncic together on the court, they are going to be a tough out.
James' groin strain has been something he has been dealing with for a while. Getting that as healthy as possible is their top priority moving forward.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He is shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.
