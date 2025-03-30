Lakers Predicted to Go After Zion Williamson in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers completely reopened their long-term championship window this year, thanks to a stunning midseason blockbuster trade.
L.A. flipped 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, a first-round pick in 2029, and 3-and-D shooting guard Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, reserve center Maxi Kleber, and deep-bench backup forward Markieff Morris — a former role player during the Lakers' 2020 championship run.
The Lakers also needed to offload another player, so they shipped out former 2023 first-round draft bust Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz, along with their rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second-round draft pick. Dallas sent out its own 2025 second-rounder to complete the deal. Hood-Schifino was promptly waived.
Bringing in 26-year-old Doncic, one of the league's budding young superstars who just last year led Dallas to the NBA Finals, has done something that's never before happened to 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James: it's made him the second-most important player on his own team.
Davis may have been the Lakers' best player over the past three seasons, but James has always been the club's leader and emotional heart. That's been the case ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers first drafted James in 2003. Now Doncic is L.A.'s best player — and he's better than Davis ever was.
Now, at age 40, James' greatness is more of an added bonus than the focal point of the Lakers going forward. Doncic resets their championship timeline. The club's roster-building decisions will start with Doncic first, not James.
And although the Lakers instantly became serious playoff sleepers in a way they hadn't been with Davis this season, the club is still fielding a roster in transition. L.A.'s frontcourt beyond James and small forward Rui Hachimura hardly feels settled.
The Lakers got cold feet on a post-Doncic trade agreement to acquire rim-rolling center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, rescinding the deal after Williams failed his physical. That makes the still-raw Jaxson Hayes effectively the club's starting center. He has looked much improved this season alongside Doncic, but more like a solid backup than a starter on a team with title hopes.
Zooming out, the Lakers have lost eight of their last 15 games while they battled through injuries to All-Stars James and Doncic, guard Austin Reaves, Hachimura, and Hayes.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World proposes a bold deal to land another young superstar in L.A., and form a true "Big Three" — but it will cost the Lakers a lot of depth, and it won't address their center problem just yet.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, 2031 First-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick Swap
The oft-hurt Williamson's trade value has nosedived as he has dealt with fitness and off-court issues, but the two-time All-Star remains a fascinating, athletic combo forward whose game would mesh well with Doncic's.
There is some skillset and positional overlap with James, who like Williamson is a big body probably best suited to play power forward forward. But James is such a brilliant player he could probably figure out a way to make their combination work.
In 30 healthy games this year, the 24-year-old Duke product is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night.
