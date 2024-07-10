Lakers News: LeBron James Knows He May Have Signed Last NBA Contract
Over the weekend, LeBron James signed a fresh two-year contract with the Lakers that includes a player option for the second season. James, who joined the Lakers in 2018, agreed to sign for less than the maximum salary for the first time since 2010. Accepting a nearly $3 million discount ensures the franchise stays below the second-apron threshold for the upcoming season.
With the recent drafting of his eldest son, Bronny James, in the 2024 draft, LeBron has made NBA history as part of the first father-son duo to play on the same team simultaneously. Now, questions are surrounding when the elder James will hang up his jersey for good.
"I mean, it could be [the last contract I will ever sign]," LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I'd never sit up here and say, 'Oh, maybe not.' Yeah, it could be. Easily. But we'll see what happens."
James will turn 40-years-old in December. The oldest player in NBA history was Nat Hickey who retired in 1948 at 45 years old and 363 days old. Although his latest contract does not offer the opportunity to become the oldest player in the league, it does offer the chance to break the all-time record for NBA seasons. If James plays through his entire two-year contract, he will break Vince Carter’s all-time record of 22 seasons in the league, marking 23 total seasons.
Throughout his 21 seasons in the league so far, James has stacked up a long list of accolades. Starting his career at just 18 years old, James was the first overall pick in the 2003 draft and recognized as the Rookie of the Year. Since then, he has become a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA finals MVP and 13-time All-NBA first team selection.
James has represented Team USA in the Olympics three times, earning medals in all three campaigns. He was selected to represent the team in the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking his fourth selection and tying the record for most by an American men’s basketball player.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Weighs in on LA's Lack of Moves This Offseason