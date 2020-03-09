LeBron James Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

AllLakers
LeBron James was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played March 2 to March 8, it was announced Monday.

James averaged 29 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 10.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in the Lakers' wins over Philadelphia, Milwaukee and the Clippers.

In the Lakers' 120-107 win over the 76ers on March 3, James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. In the Lakers' 113-103 victory over the NBA-leading Bucks, he had 37 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. And in the matchup of the two top teams in the Western Conference on Sunday, James had 28 points, nine assists and seven steals in the Lakers' 112-103 win over the Clippers. 

James, 35, is leading the league in assists (10.6 a game) while averaging 25.7 points.

He is the first Laker to be named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week three times in one season since Kobe Bryant in 2012-2013. 

