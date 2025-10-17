LeBron James’ New Golf Hobby Could Be to Blame for Injury, Says Doctor
The Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for the first few weeks of the season, as the 40-year-old is expected to make his 2025 debut at some point in mid-November.
James has battled sciatica, pain that runs along the path of a nerve running down the lower back, on his right side since late July or early August.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers will wait until Oct. 30 at the latest to re-evaluate their star player to see whether he is physically able to make a return to live game action.
"I'm told that the Lakers and LeBron are looking at around mid-November as a realistic debut for him, and so October 30th would be the earliest that the Lakers would be officially reevaluating LeBron James, but it is expected he will need at least a few weeks after that point. A source told me tonight that LeBron will be taking a patient approach with this rehab from nerve injury," Charania said on NBA Today.
Exactly how James acquired such an injury remains a mystery, but an orthopedic physician Dr. Alan Beyer believes James' offseason hobby could possibly have something to do with the injury.
"Golf is known to be one of the more difficult athletic pursuits on the spine. The spine was not made to rotate the way the golf swing makes you rotate your spine," Beyer told ESPN LA. "And it could definitely be tied to the fact that LeBron has been chasing the little white ball a little bit more lately, that his back is starting to give him some issues."
James went viral over the offseason as he documented his self-described golf "addiction," drawing both jokes about his impending retirement as well as now concern that his foray into the golf world might be a factor behind why he's missing time to start the season.
Of course, there is no definitive proof that golf is the direct cause of the four-time MVP's back injury, however sciatica is certainly a common injury among golfers — both beginners and veterans.
