Lakers Predicted to Part With Rui Hachimura For Center in Massive Trade Proposal
Will the Los Angeles Lakers move on from one their core pieces this summer?
Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World writes that starting small forward Rui Hachimura may have to be offloaded in order for L.A. to acquire a major Jaxson Hayes upgrade.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Former NBA Forward Has Strong Prediction for Lakers' Playoff Run
Hayes has been L.A.'s starting center by default. The Lakers flipped 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of their blockbuster deal for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic. Los Angeles also received reserve center/power forward Maxi Kleber back in the deal, but he remains on the shelf while recuperating from a foot surgery.
The Lakers did make a bid to add Mark Williams in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets — but the move was rescinded after Williams failed his physical. Los Angeles also waived Christian Wood.
Thus, Hayes is the guy for the rest of the year, with Alex Len and two-way players Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III serving as his insurance off the bench.
Doncic has helped the 7-footer out of Texas look better than ever during his sixth NBA season. Hayes is averaging 6.8 points on 71.8 percent shooting from the field and 67.5 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals a night. The rebounding
In the proposed deal, the Lakers would add rim-rolling big man lob threat Onyeka Okongwu from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Hachimura and the Lakers' 2031 first-round draft pick.
More Los Angeles Lakers: NBA Insider Says Lakers Must Avoid West Rival At All Costs in Postseason
"This deal elevates the Lakers as a whole, with the team not needing to play someone like LeBron [James] or Dorian Finney-Smith out of position to cover the need for a center outside Hayes," Bhattacharya writes. "Okongwu is not just a short-term solution but a long-term one, as the 24-year-old center can thrive alongside Doncic for years to come."
Across 64 contests for the 35-36 Hawks this season, the 6-foot-8 USC product (a Chino Hills native) is averaging 13.0 points on 57.7 percent shooting from the floor and 74.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 8.6 boards, 2.3 dimes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 swipes a night.
"Adding Hachimura to their exciting group of forwards would be a great move," Bhattacharya opines. "He could be another piece they move for additional assets or find him in their rotation alongside Zaccharie Risascher and Jalen Johnson... Getting that future first-round pick will be the Hawks' primary objective, as that's a decent return for a player like Okongwu."
Although Hachimura is the same height as Okongwu, he is playing somewhat out of position at the three spot. The Gonzaga alum is averaging 13.0 points on a .504/.403/.760 slash line, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists a night for Los Angeles. He replaced former center Clint Capela in January as Atlanta's permanent starter.
Time will tell if the 43-28 Lakers' season will end in the franchise's record-tying 18th championship, or if they'll need to go center shopping this summer. Heck, even if they do win, the Lakers may still look to bring on more center help in the offseason anyway.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
JJ Redick Talks Bronny James' Biggest Improvement
Shams Charania Reveals Wild Details of How Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Went Down
Mavericks Owner Continues to Make Things Worse After Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.