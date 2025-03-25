Lakers Predicted to Part With Rui Hachimura For Center in Massive Trade Proposal

Onyeka Okongwu since taking over as the starting center on January 20th (29 games; 30.2 MPG):



14.8 PPG

9.9 RPG (3.3 OREB/G)

2.9 APG

1.2 SPG

1.1 BPG

60/38/74 splits (1.9 3PA/G)

66.0% TS



Making $15M/year through 2027-28 — BARGAIN pic.twitter.com/ZEnO4LNZ13