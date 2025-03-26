LeBron James Injury Status for Lakers vs Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing very streaky basketball, and that might not be a good thing. They have been alternating winning and losing streaks over the last couple of weeks.
LA won eight straight games before LeBron James got hurt. Then, they lost four straight before winning three straight again. Now, they have lost three in a row again.
Despite the losses, the Lakers have had James available to play in a couple of games. That should give them confidence moving forward, although they are going to be very careful with him in these final games.
The Lakers take on a tough Indiana Pacers team next. James missed the last matchup against the Pacers, as did Luka Doncic.
That didn't matter because Austin Reaves went off for 45 points as the Lakers beat the Pacers. James is listed on the injury report ahead of this matchup, too.
James is listed as probable due to the left groin strain that he has been dealing with. The Lakers are going to need him in the next few games because of where they are in the standings.
Right now, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference standings. They wouldn't have home-court advantage in the first round if the playoffs were to start today.
Indiana has been one of the best teams in the league since the All-Star break with Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup. Currently, they have won seven of their last eight games.
The more that James is able to play in these final games, the better. There are still some kinks that he and Doncic need to work out while playing together before the playoffs.
Los Angeles still thinks that they have a title-contending team with everyone healthy. Keeping James and Doncic healthy and playing well together is their top priority during this final stretch.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
