LeBron James Responds to Former 2020 Lakers Teammate's Engagement
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso announced his engagement to Haleigh Broucher in a joint social media post Saturday. The post featured beachside pictures of the couple celebrating their engagement.
Many current and former NBA teammates of Caruso congratulated him on the engagement, including Lakers' LeBron James. James said, "CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER!!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."
Caruso played for the Lakers from 2017-21 after he went undrafted out of Texas A&M. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and spent time in the G League, but eventually emerged as a significant role player. He later signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Lakers in 2019, and helped Los Angeles bring home the NBA Finals championship in 2020.
He signed the contract coming off a 2018-19 season in which he averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 25 games. This was his highest points per game average during his time as a Laker.
Caruso and James played alongside each other for three seasons with the Lakers after James signed with the Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season.
Read More: Former Lakers Center Throws Massive Shade at Rudy Gobert's DPOY Awards
Caruso would spend one more season with the Lakers following their championship victory, before he signed with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent. Since leaving the Lakers, Caruso has emerged as a starter, starting as many as 57 games a season ago.
Last season, Caruso averaged double-digit points per game for the first time in his career, finishing the season with 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Caruso has also become a strong defender, earning NBA All-Defensive first team honors in 2023, and then second team honors this season.
After spending three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Caruso is heading to his third team. Caruso was traded this offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles MVP Preaches Fan Patience For JJ Redick's Debut Season