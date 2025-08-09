LeBron James’ Return to Cleveland Revealed in Lakers Schedule Leak
As Judy Garland's character Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, "There's no place like home."
Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James knows this feeling as well as anyone in the association. Proudly hailing from the city of Akron in his home state of Ohio, James began his iconic NBA journey with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In his second tenure with the franchise, he famously helped in leading the team to a NBA Championship — the first in Cleveland Cavaliers history. James fulfilled the ultimate prophecy in bringing a title back to the state that raised him.
Now in the latter stages of his illustrious career, his annual return to Cleveland is a big deal.
As reported by noted NBA analyst Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers will be in Cleveland this upcoming January. Being an Eastern Conference foe, it'll be the only time James (and his son) play back home barring a return for the NBA Finals.
The timing of this game is somewhat unique for a plethora of reasons. As noted by McMenamin, the contest will be coming on the 10th anniversary of when the Cavs won a title under James's stewardship.
More importantly, there's a real chance this could be his last-ever game playing in Cleveland.
The hysteria under such circumstances would be considerable. There's been no word as to whether this will be the last season for the future Hall of Famer. Given his standing as one of the best players in the history of the sport, James likely would announce such a decision in order to rightfully be celebrated by opposing fans for every away game.
In this situation, a final game in Cleveland — whenever it does take place — will truly be a special affair. James was a true prodigy coming up in tough circumstances raised by his loving single mother. He eventually broke out at St. Vincent-St Mary High School in Akron where some of his high school games were even televised on ESPN.
As fate would have it, the hometown Cavs won the lottery and took him No. 1 Overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Four NBA Championships, four Finals MVP Awards, four MVP Awards, 21 All-Star game appearances, and 21 All-NBA team denotations later, and the 40-year-old is still among the best players in the game.
