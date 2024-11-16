LeBron James Sets Stunning New Career-High in Lakers NBA Cup Win Over Spurs
Even in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar combo forward LeBron James continues to dominate on the hardwood.
During Los Angeles' 120-115 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the 6-foot-9 vet notched a career-high fourth consecutive triple-double, while looking to pass more than score.
He finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field (1-of-4 from deep), a fairly modest 2-of-4 shooting from the foul line, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, and a steal.
The Lakers, starting rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht in the place of injured forward Rui Hachimura, started the game off shockingly poorly, falling into first a 9-0 hole and then a 22-10 deficit. But the team righted the ship through the end of the quarter, going on a 21-8 run to secure a narrow 31-30 lead heading into the second frame. Los Angeles built out a double-digit lead late into the second frame, only to see San Antonio chip away at it to close out the half within single figures, 68-60. The Lakers more or less held serve, ceding a little ground late into the third frame again to head into the fourth up seven, 93-86.
A ferocious Spurs run, keyed by the long limbs and devastating first step of 20-year-old Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama, helped San Antonio secure a late tie in the fourth quarter. The two sides traded buckets late, with Davis and point guard Austin Reaves taking on most of the scoring burden for Los Angeles and Wembanyama and rookie lottery pick Spurs combo guard Stephon Castle handling the offense for San Antonio.
Castle clanked what would have been a game-tying corner trey with 12 seconds left and Reaves draped all over him. Veteran Spurs starting point guard Chris Paul fouled James to stop the clock at the 11.1-second mark. James iced both his free throws to put the Lakers up by the final margin, 120-115. With the victory, Los Angeles improves to an 8-4 record and 1-0 tally in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.
Davis led both teams with 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from long range) and 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Wembanyama, who at one point headed to the locker room late in the fourth quarter after knocking knees beneath the basket with Davis, finished with 28 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the floor (4-of-13 from long range), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Castle had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field (3-of-4 from deep) and 5-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe.
