Lakers News: Bronny James Makes Insane NBA Rookie Record
The Los Angeles Lakers made waves when they decided to draft guard Bronny James out of USC in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. In bringing James to the Lakers, Los Angeles created an extra set of eyes on the historic organization.
With Bronny being the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, it was always going to draw attention to it. Bronny has struggled on the court, creating even more questions about his involvement in the NBA.
But it seems that despite his on-court issues, the excitement around the rookie has taken over what most may have believed.
According to Nick Wright of Athlon Sports, Bronny had recorded an NBA record, surpassing his dad's rookie jersey sales.
"The numbers are staggering. With over 500,000 jerseys sold at roughly $100 a pop, Bronny has helped generate more than $50 million in revenue for the Lakers - setting an NBA record by surpassing even his father's rookie jersey sales. Not bad for a player who's barely made an impact in actual games."
While Bronny has struggled to play on the court, his sales off of it have been impressive. People certainly care about his success and want to support him in whatever way that they can.
Bronny has a long way to go before the Lakers allow him to be a full-time NBA player and he will need to show that he is up to the task. The rookie has been shuffling between the NBA and G League as Los Angeles puts together a plan of attack for his overall development.
The Lakers have only been allowing Bronny to play in home games for the South Bay Lakers, causing some issues with other people in NBA circles. Many have pointed to the fact that Bronny is receiving preferential treatment despite his lack of success.
Bronny has shown strong instincts on the defensive end of the floor but has heavily struggled with his offensive game. His jump shot is a work in progress but the Lakers believe he can eventually turn himself into an impactful player at the NBA level.
If he can, the jersey sales will likely increase even more. But for this to happen now shows the potential for even more growth sales wise down the line.
