LeBron James Teases Lakers Future With Cryptic Ad
LeBron James has talked about the fact that he's not going to play that much longer for the Los Angeles Lakers. A couple of years ago, he teased the fact that he was thinking about retiring.
Of course, James decided to come back, and he made second-team All-NBA this year. He is still one of the best players in the league, and it's hard to see him leaving while he's still playing this way.
Still, he won't be around forever. The Lakers probably have just two or three years left with him, maximum. They might have even less.
Read more: Lakers Rumors: Ideal Center Target Will Be Available This Offseason
LeBron James teases his future retirement in a strange ad
James is not someone who shies away from attention. Fans of other teams would say that he actually seeks it out. They will say the same thing after a cryptic ad was released involving James.
In this ad, James is seen at a podium, seemingly having announced his retirement. He is then asked what's next before the screen cuts to black.
What this means is unclear, but it likely doesn't mean that James is going to retire this offseason. He seems to still be as hungry as ever to win an NBA title, and that should still be his top priority.
After the Lakers made a trade for Luka Doncic this year, they feel as though they can win it all as long as James and Doncic are both healthy. They just need to fill in some gaps.
More Lakers news: Magic Johnson Tried to Block Lakers From Losing Alex Caruso
The Lakers are in a position in which they need to have James focused and ready to go for next season. They have made several moves in the last few years in order to make him happy.
James has been vocal about the fact that he wants to own one of the expansion teams that will be coming to the NBA, preferably the Las Vegas franchise. That could be what he does in retirement.
This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
Lakers' Austin Reaves Linked to Surprising Rival Amid Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.