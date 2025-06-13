Lakers Rumors: Ideal Center Target Will Be Available This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a center this offseason who can be a better fit than Jaxson Hayes. They don't have a lot of options to sign because of their cap situation, though.
That doesn't mean that they can't get anyone in free agency, though. There are a few guys who will be available to sign who might be affordable for them in the summer.
One of the centers that has been linked to the Lakers is Clint Capela. Capela is going to be a free agent this summer, and the Hawks seem willing to let him go.
Read more: Lakers' Austin Reaves Linked to Surprising Rival Amid Trade Rumors
It looks like the Hawks won't try to re-sign Capela, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, clearing the way for the Lakers to pursue him in free agency. They seemed to have moved on to Onyeka Okongwu.
The question now becomes whether or not the Lakers will be able to afford Capela. It is a relatively weak center free agent market, meaning that Capela can drive up his price.
Myles Turner is going to be the top free agent in the class, but the Pacers look like they are going to re-sign him and pay into the luxury tax in order to do so.
Los Angeles is not afraid to make trades to improve the roster as soon as possible. They know that the title window they have is shrinking with every year that passes in LeBron James' career.
More Lakers news: Where Dalton Knecht Might Fit Into Lakers Rotation Next Season
The Lakers probably won't be able to offer Capela the most money that he can find in the open market. They just have to hope that he thinks LA is his best chance to win a title.
Championship aspirations can make a player sign somewhere for less money. That's what the Lakers are hoping for as free agency approaches and they look to fix their biggest need.
If they aren't able to get Capela, they will have a contingency plan in place. It wouldn't be surprising to see them trade for a center who isn't hitting free agency, as well.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Underwent Offseason Surgery, Return Timeline Revealed
Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.