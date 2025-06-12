Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world in early February when they pulled off one of the most shocking and stunning trades of all time.
The Lakers acquired one of the best players in the world today, Luka Doncic. Doncic is now a Laker, and the likelihood of him spending the rest of his career in L.A. is high.. The Lakers will do all they can to try to retain him until he decides to call it quits.
While his addition to the team was nice and everyone was excited, the season did not go as planned for most. The Lakers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They were outplayed in almost every key category, and Doncic took most of the blame. With a crucial offseason ahead of the Lakers, the expectation is that they will build a roster capable of competing for titles not only this upcoming season but for years to come.
That is the expectation for the Lakers, and no one knows it better than NBA legend and Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson. On a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Johnson revealed what Doncic needs to do in order to win over the fans in Los Angeles.
"It's great what you did in Dallas. But the difference is, in Los Angeles, we expect championships. And we expect our superstars to lead us to a championship. LeBron has already done that. Now we want Luka to do the same thing."
Doncic was a legend in Dallas, but being in Los Angeles is totally different. The only thing that matters for the Lakers is titles. Every legend that has donned the purple and gold has brought at least one title to the franchise. That is the expectation for Doncic in Los Angeles, and anything less than that will be a failure.
The 26-year-old superstar is determined to do that. He is hungry for his first title in his career, and it will mean a lot more if he can do so with the Lakers. The front office needs to do everything it can to ensure Doncic can do just that.
This summer will be crucial for the Lakers, as they will not only attempt to build the best roster possible with Doncic as the focal point but also strive to secure his long-term.
