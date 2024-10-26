LeBron James Throws Heavy Praise at Anthony Davis For Being Lakers 'Main Focal Point' in Games
Through the first two games of the season, Anthony Davis has emerged as the Los Angeles Lakers' leading scorer and threat on the court. The Lakers still have LeBron James, who some consider to be the greatest player in NBA history, but Davis has begun the season as the team's primary weapon both offensively and defensively.
"It's very important that he's the main focal point for us every single night," James after the game, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "We know what he's going to do defensively, but offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we've done that through two games."
Featuring Davis has been by design, as the Lakers want to capitalize on what the nine-time All-Star brings to the court each game.
"There's an intentionality to have [Davis] involved as much as possible," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after the game. "We recognize what type of player he is and that he can create mismatches."
James has been the primary face of the Lakers since arriving to the franchise in 2018, but he also turns 40 years old this season and Davis is expected to have a longer future with the franchise. James still intends to play every game this season barring injury, but the Lakers appear to be putting greater focus around Davis.
The results have been excellent. Davis has scored at least 35 points in each of the Lakers' first two games of the season. In their season opener on Tuesday, Davis scored 36 points and notched 16 rebounds and four assists. Against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Davis recorded 35 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He has led the Lakers in scoring each game, he became just the third Laker to begin a season with back-to-back games scoring at least 35 points. Only Elgin Baylor and Jerry West have done so previously.
Davis's performance has benefitted the team in turn. The Lakers won their season opener for the first time since 2016, and have started the season 2-0 for the first time since Phil Jackson was their head coach in the 2010-11 season.
The season is still early, but Davis appears primed to lead the Lakers in scoring average per game for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Lakers last won the NBA Finals.
