Luka Doncic Helped Facilitate Lakers Landing Mark Williams: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the busiest teams this year in terms of trades. Earlier in the year, they traded for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Over the weekend, they made the league-altering trade for Luka Doncic. That would have been enough for most franchises, but the Lakers knew they still had one big need to fill.
The need for a starting center was quite large after they shipped Anthony Davis to the Mavericks in order to get Doncic. So, that meant another trade needed to be made.
That trade was made late Wednesday night. The Lakers traded Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a pick swap to the Hornets for Mark Williams.
The Lakers now have two solid players who are 25 years old or younger in their starting lineup. Not only are they a better team this year, but they are a better team for years to come with these moves.
Robe Pelinka wasn't the only one who was in charge of bringing Williams to Los Angeles. Apparently, Doncic was one of the people who helped make the decision to trade for Williams.
Doncic clearly likes what Williams can bring to the table. He's a mobile guy who is adept at rolling to the hoop and catching lobs.
With how skilled of a passer Doncic and LeBron James are, Williams is going to catch a lot of lobs at the rim. His rim protection on the defensive side is important to them, too. He averages 1.2 blocks per game.
Los Angeles is going to have a scary starting lineup once they're all able to get out on the court. Doncic could be out there as soon as this weekend, and Williams could be, too.
Right now, the Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference standings. They are comfortably in the playoff picture.
They are hoping they can make a run up the standings. The Lakers are just two games behind the Rockets for third in the West.
Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season.
