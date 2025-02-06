What's Next For Lakers Following Massive Trade For Mark Williams?
The Los Angeles Lakers made another blockbuster move on Wednesday evening, landing center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Los Angeles was in desperate need of another big man and general manager Rob Pelinka pulled off another massive trade.
After the addition of Williams and star guard Luka Doncic, Los Angeles is ready to head into the last part of the regular season. But the team still could have a few moves up their sleeves as we get closer to the end of the trade deadline.
The Lakers have a few hours left to improve the team and it could see them make another move. But what could the Lakers do before the trade deadline expires?
Move Maxi Kleber
There have been reports about the Lakers not wanting to move off the core players on the team such as Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent. With this thinking, Los Angeles will be limited in making any other moves.
But they do have the $11 million contract from Kleber that they got in the Doncic trade. Kleber is currently hurt and he may miss the remainder of the year. So the team would be wise to flip his contract for a player who could help them win this season.
The Lakers could use either another center or more wing help to bolster their chances in the playoffs. Someone like Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets could be a name to watch for in the final hours of the trade deadline.
Go against everything, move Hachimura/Vincent
If the Lakers decided to move Hachimura and Vincent, they could make another splash move. But at this point, this seems unlikely.
Names such as Bruce Brown, Collin Sexton, and others could come about. But the Lakers seem more likely to make a minor move before the trade deadline ends.
Stand pat, wait for the buyout market
If the Lakers don't make any other moves, they have already changed the trajectory of the season. Los Angeles could wait until the after the trade deadline to canvass the buyout market considering some big names could land there.
We are all in wait and see mode but the Lakers are clearly determined to win this season and well beyond into the future.
