Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star’s Status Revealed for EuroBasket
In this story:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic will participate for Team Slovenia in their matchup on Tuesday against Great Britain.
After suffering a scary knee injury on Saturday, Doncic will be a full-go. Whether he will play his regular minutes or not is unclear; nevertheless, Doncic will be on the court for his home country.
The 26-year-old supertar suffered a scary injury on Saturday. During the third week of the contest, Doncic's teammate landed on his knee under the basket.
He was seen limping off the court; however, a few moments later, he was spotted back on the team's bench. Doncic begged to get back in the game, but the coaching staff refused.
This story will be updated….
Published |Modified