Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star’s Status Revealed for EuroBasket

Ricardo Sandoval

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts before the game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts before the game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic will participate for Team Slovenia in their matchup on Tuesday against Great Britain.

After suffering a scary knee injury on Saturday, Doncic will be a full-go. Whether he will play his regular minutes or not is unclear; nevertheless, Doncic will be on the court for his home country.

The 26-year-old supertar suffered a scary injury on Saturday. During the third week of the contest, Doncic's teammate landed on his knee under the basket.

He was seen limping off the court; however, a few moments later, he was spotted back on the team's bench. Doncic begged to get back in the game, but the coaching staff refused.

