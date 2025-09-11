Luka Doncic Nominated for Defensive Award as Body Transformation Pays Instant Dividends
Los Angeles Lakes basketball will soon commence. The first preseason game is less than a month away, and the excitement surrounding Lakers basketball is palpable.
In the meantime, Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic is taking the basketball world by storm. Doncic was participating for his home country of Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament and has played some of their best basketball of his career.
That is saying a lot considering he is one of the best offensive players in the game. Doncic is not only turning heads with his offensive prowess, but also on the defensive end.
So much so, Doncic has been nominated for the Best Defender award at EuroBasket 2025.
The 26-year-old superstar led the tournament in steals with 3.2 per game.
Luka Doncic Has Shined in EuroBasket
The five-time NBA All-Star has been carrying his country on the international stage. He leads the tournament in scoring with 34 points per game while also averaging 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 3.2 steals. In his last three outings, he’s topped 35 points each time.
The Lakers star is reminding everyone why he’s among the game’s elite and showing why he could be the one to guide Los Angeles back to the promised land.
While that is the case, Doncic is proving that he is no slouch on the defensive end. Since entering the league in 2018, Doncic has never dazzled on the defensive end; however, when he has committed to that side of the ball, he's shown that he is no pushover.
Doncic has appeared to take that side of the ball very seriously, at least for his home country, and when he does so, those are the results he gets.
The Lakers will need all they can get from Doncic on the defensive side if they want to reach title contention status. The All-NBA guard has never been, and possibly never will be, considered an elite defender, but if he can do a competent job, that would do wonders for the Lakers.
This season will be massive for the Lakers as all eyes will be on Doncic and his first full season in the purple and gold.
